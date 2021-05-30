7 green gems to explore

1. Learn about history at the Sang Nila Utama Garden at Fort Canning Park

What: The Sang Nila Utama Garden, named after the Palembang prince, recreates a 14th-century South-east Asian garden. It welcomes visitors with its Javanese-style split gates and statues of frogs, fish and ducks, believed to be seen in palace gardens.

The park also offers an augmented-reality (AR) trail through a collaborative app, BalikSG, by the National Parks Board and the National Heritage Board.

It takes users on an immersive and interactive journey through eight AR checkpoints on the route.

Where: Fort Canning Park is bounded by Hill Street, Canning Rise, Clemenceau Avenue and River Valley Road.

The nearest MRT stations are Fort Canning, Clarke Quay and Dhoby Ghaut.

2. Bird-watch at Zhenghua Nature Park



ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



What: Skirting the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, Zhenghua Nature Park measures about 2.5km and links the Bukit Panjang Park Connector with the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

This park flaunts a wide range of flora and fauna such as the Bamboo Orchid and tembusu.

The park also appeals to animal enthusiasts and avid bird-watchers as up to 37 unique bird species have been spotted here, including the flameback woodpecker, racket-tailed drongo and olive-backed sunbird.

Where: The park is bounded by the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), BKE slip road to Kranji Expressway and Dairy Farm Road.

The nearest LRT stations are Bangkit, Fajar and Segar.

3. Stop and smell the flowers at Kim Seng Park



Jiak Kim Bridge near Robertson Quay, with Kim Seng Park in the background. ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN



What: Along the Singapore River and at the end of Robertson Quay is a tranquil park named after famous merchant and philanthropist Tan Kim Seng.

Experience a colourful array of jungle flame and trumpet trees before taking a walk or cycle through to the Alexandra Park Connector.

Keep your eyes peeled for otters that are known to frolic in the canals from time to time.

Where: Enter via River Valley Green. It is a short walk from Great World City or Alexandra Park Connector.

The nearest MRT stations are Orchard and Tiong Bahru.

4. Learn about local plants at the Native Garden at HortPark



PHOTO: ST FILE



What: Billed as Asia's first one-stop gardening lifestyle hub, HortPark brings together gardening-related recreational, educational, research, leisure and retail activities in a park setting.

One of its attractions is the Native Garden, which houses the highest concentration of native plant species in Singapore.

Notably, it is landscaped into distinct zones, such as the freshwater swamp forest zone and the mangrove forest zone, showcasing plants in their natural habitats.

Where: Alexandra Garden Trail or Hyderabad Road Park Connector. The nearest MRT stations are Pasir Panjang and Labrador Park.

5. Learn about the historical significance of Telok Ayer Green



PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



What: Telok Ayer Green is a tiny garden of sculptures nestled between two historical monuments, Nagore Dargah Indian Muslim Heritage Centre and Thian Hock Keng Temple.

Telok Ayer Street once stood at the south of the Singapore River, serving as a landing site for early immigrants. This slice of history is preserved in the park as its design follows the contours of the shoreline.

Look out for three sets of sculptures including a sampan (wooden boat), an Indian mill trader and a Chinese lantern procession. People have cheekily strung face masks onto some of the faces of the sculptures, to help them comply with Covid-19 norms today.

Where: Enter via Amoy Street, Boon Tat Street or Telok Ayer Street.

The nearest MRT station is Telok Ayer.

6. Pose for pictures at Ann Siang Hill Park



PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



What: Wend your way past an eclectic mix of fashion boutiques, antique furniture shops, art galleries and trendy bars along Ann Siang Road before hitting Ann Siang Hill Park.

Stop to admire Chinese zodiac animals on the mural outside The Coconut Club.

The park is framed by several tree species, including the tamarind, cinnamon, nutmeg and breadfruit.

This curious contrast of old conservation shophouses and a chic green oasis, against a backdrop of high-rise buildings, promises an energetic but Insta-worthy walk.

Where: Ann Siang Road, Ann Siang Hill or Amoy Street.

The nearest MRT stations are Tanjong Pagar, Telok Ayer and Chinatown.

7. Rest at the Therapeutic Garden at Punggol Waterway Park



PHOTO: ST FILE



What: This garden aims to incorporate therapeutic horticulture into people's lives. It boasts a "wellness zone", which features plants such as the Red-flowered Sea Grape, to improve mental well-being.

There is also an elevated viewing deck to enjoy scenic views of the waterway.

The garden was designed with the elderly in mind, given the large number of eldercare facilities and nursing homes nearby. There is a seniors-focused fitness area as well.

Where: Carpark A in Punggol Waterway Park.

The nearest MRT station is Punggol and the nearest LRT station is Nibong.