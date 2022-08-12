Fashion refashioned

It is no wonder then that fashion and its supply chain are the third largest polluting industry after food and construction.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the industry contributes up to 10 per cent of global carbon dioxide output - more than international flights and shipping combined.

A 2017 report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature estimated that 35 per cent of microplastics in the sea are derived from synthetic textiles like polyester, which is more widely used in textile production than cotton because it is cheaper.

Not only that, 200 tonnes of fresh water are needed to dye one tonne of fabric.

South-east Asia is a key textile manufacturing hub accounting for 30 per cent of the world's textile production. Countries across the region are beginning to form ambitions around sustainability, but textile-specific regulations are very limited, says the Textile and Fashion Federation (TaFF) Singapore's recent sector report.

"Businesses and consumers need to come together to make a systems-level change. There is a lot to be done," says Ms Carolyn Poon, director of sustainability at TaFF.

She also leads its fashion sustainability season, Be The Change. Alt.Native's Garment Reworking Workshop is one of several programmes organised in conjunction with the season from July 6 to Thursday.

Other initiatives include the launch of a consumer portal, www.bethechange.fashion, which provides easy and accessible tips on the steps one can take to be more environmentally conscious.

"We hope to spark a movement by providing consumers, businesses and communities with the knowledge and tools to reduce their environmental footprint," says Ms Poon.

FORGED IN CRISIS

An increasing number of companies in Singapore are tapping into circular fashion. Home-grown initiatives like Superwasted, The Upcycling Project by Singapore Airlines and Zerrin offer upcycled pieces for sale.

Since its inception in April last year, local service provider Alt.Native has offered a glimpse into the exciting possibilities of upcycled fashion by accepting old clothes from customers and reworking them into something fresh and wearable.

The company is founded by Ms Amanda Lim, 24. In 2019, then an undergraduate at the National University of Singapore who was on an exchange programme in Beijing, China, she stumbled upon heaps of discarded clothing in a rubbish bin.

"It occurred to me that I was desensitised to the amount of clothes on sale all around me, clothes which I did not and will not need. It made me reflect on my shopping habits and how I was spending outside my means, as well as harming the environment. Where do all my clothes go when I throw them away?"

This niggle turned into a full-fledged obsession as she began reading up on fast fashion and its devastating impact on the planet.

"I also saw up close how prevalent fast fashion was in Beijing, with clothes that were only $5 a piece. I realised that it's not just a problem in Beijing or Singapore, but also a worldwide one," she says.

When Covid-19 cut her programme short, she returned to Singapore with a renewed sense of purpose. Ms Lim, who now works full time in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, began Alt.Native as a side hustle and passion project.

"Typically, when consumers are tired of their clothes, they will do a mass cleaning of the closet once a year and donate their clothes. However, organisations that get too many clothes and are unable to get rid of them end up sending piles of clothes to the landfill too," she says.

This is where upcycling comes in. Anyone can engage Alt.Native's service. First, interested customers need to send over a photo of their old clothes, along with "an idea of what they wish their old clothes to be turned into".

They will then be able to choose from a list of available refashioners provided by Alt.Native. Once the price ($30 to $90, depending on the complexity of the project and the fabric material), project details and duration have been agreed on by both parties, all customers need to do is wait - the end result will be delivered to their doorstep.

Despite remaining under the radar, the company gets one to two requests a week, mostly through word of mouth.

"One common problem we found among friends and family was that they had clothes which did not fit them properly. The sleeves were either too long or the waistline didn't sit right. Clothes that are mass-produced tend to be this way," says Ms Lim.

But there are also others who hope to upcycle clothing of sentimental value. "Most of them have a lot of clothes that they have not worn for years, and express interest in upcycling so they can wear or turn them into keepsakes."

Not everyone understands what Ms Lim does. Her recent pop-up at wellness festival Zentosa Fest drew questions from several puzzled onlookers, who were unfamiliar with upcycling.

"There's still a lack of awareness in upcycling and prolonging the lifespan of clothes. No one really sees the problem of fashion waste as the impact is not that apparent on his or her life," she says.

DEADSTOCK DRESSERS

Back at the workshop, Ms Wong is pottering around the floor, checking out her students' efforts and giving murmurs of approval. She is clad in a smart vest refashioned from two pairs of surfer shorts, which she purchased for $2 each at a thrift store.

When she is not doubling as a staid UI/UX designer, the 24-year-old turns into FuwaFuwari, a kawaii cybergirl who documents her upcycled outfits inspired by harajuku and 1990s Y2K fashion on TikTok.

Her talent caught the eye of 12,400 followers including Ms Lim, who began engaging her services from 2020.

"Upcycling has always been my hobby and I love how I can make extra income from what I love doing the most," she says.

Ms Wong now refashions an average of 10 pieces of clothing a month, putting some of these up for sale in her shop (www.fuwarishop.com). "The refashion requests at Alt.Native have been increasing over the years, so upcycling is becoming more popular," she says.

She has conducted two workshops for Alt.Native to date. The session in Design Orchard is her second attempt at introducing the art of upcycling to the public.

She has proven to be a patient and observant teacher. She drops a few words of encouragement when she sees Ms Bugata struggling with the needle.

"It's difficult, but also therapeutic in a way," mutters the novice while she sews.

Ms Lee is doing comparatively better. The former shopaholic became a sustainability convert after watching documentary The True Cost (2015).

"This is the first time I'm doing the upcycling myself," she says. "I started dabbling with sustainable fashion only about two years ago. I always feel like I have nothing to wear despite owning about 400 pieces of clothing, but the documentary showed how this behaviour of mine was detrimental to the environment."

The clock ticks on as the students continue to work in silence. Two hours soon fly by.

"Customers tend to underestimate the amount of labour needed to transform one clothing item into another. For example, transforming a shirt into a shirt-dress may sound like an easy task, but it requires a deconstruction of the shirt as well as the inclusion of collars and buttons. I hope that this problem can be bridged through our upcycling workshops, where consumers can experience first-hand the amount of time needed to upcycle their own clothes," says Ms Lim.

For those who are patient enough to upcycle, however, Ms Wong believes the rewards can be enormous.

"There is a lot of time and thought taken to redesign and remake a piece, but at the end of the day, you get a one-of-a-kind piece that only you would have," she says.

• TaFF's Be The Change runs till Thursday. For more information or to participate in a upcycling workshop, go to str.sg/wRYz

Upcycled items from home-grown retailers

SUPERWASTED

instagram.com/superwastedstore

Opened by the folks at vintage clothing store VintageWknd, this new boutique at 16 Haji Lane has crop tops, pinafores, corsets and cute co-ords for your inner Gen Z. The best part? Most are designed using deadstock. You can also go virtual shopping via its Instagram Live sales on Monday nights.

THE UPCYCLING PROJECT BY SINGAPORE AIRLINES

str.sg/wRYH

Through its collaborations with local designers, Singapore's national carrier produces wearable art using parts from retired aircraft and in-flight service items. Expect edgy, one-of-a-kind designs. You can also view these items at a pop-up in Design Orchard at 250 Orchard Road until Thursday.

ALT.NATIVE

www.altnative.co

Cannot fit into that outfit, but do not want to throw it away? That is where Alt.Native comes in. The company works closely with a group of refashioners who will transform your clothing into something different yet wearable.

ZERRIN

shop.zerrin.com/collections/upcycledshop.zerrin.com/collections/upcycledshop.zerrin.com/collections/upcycled

Started by magazine editor-turned-media and e-commerce entrepreneur Susannah Jaffer, Zerrin is a one-stop boutique specialising in sustainable clothes and beauty products. It has an impressive selection of upcycled clothing, including chic sandals crafted from rubber tyres and cute mum jeans made from leftover fabric.

What else can people do besides upcycle their clothes? Zerrin founder Susannah Jaffer shares some pointers.