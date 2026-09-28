5 gastrointestinal symptoms you should never ignore

A miserable bout of diarrhoea may be caused by nerves or a stomach bug, but it could also represent something more serious..

NEW YORK – Sometimes a miserable bout of diarrhoea is caused by nothing more than nerves or a 24-hour stomach bug. Lingering gas and bloating can be set off by a recent long-haul flight.

But similar symptoms could also represent something far more serious. It can be tricky to tell with the gastrointestinal tract, the long tube that runs from the mouth to the end of the large intestine. We asked gut health experts to share some of the warning signs they would never want their patients to ignore.