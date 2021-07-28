3 Things to make you smile

1 WATCH: Romance with a furry twist

Make A Wish, a Chinese romance drama with a fantastical, furry twist, is part of iQiyi’s Sweet On collection of romance series. It is streaming on iQiyi International.

The story follows Chi Yan, an introverted bookstore owner and writer who prefers spending time with books and animals to people.

One day, he saves a white cat from being run down by a car and takes it home to care for it. But overnight, the cat turns into a beautiful woman who has to fulfil a wish of his to repay her debt to him. High jinks, hilarity and love ensue.

Ren Youlun, who plays Chi Yan, may not have the stunning good looks of typical C-drama male leads, but his down-to-earth performance as a kind-hearted man with painful teenage experiences will win viewers over.

Actress Gia Ge is genuinely lovable as the female cat spirit which is later given the name Xiao Xiu. She not only has cat-like eyes, but also incorporates convincingly feline behaviour into her performance.

As a bonus, the heart-warming romance is filled with cute animals. Chi Yan’s best friend is a veterinarian, so the drama has plenty of scenes featuring cats, dogs and other animals.

Info: bit.ly/3rHQNis

2 CHECK OUT: Videos of rescued animals

The TikTok account @beaverbabyfurrylove went viral last year after users fell in love with a rescued beaver named Beave.

Beave was found by a roadside in May last year and lived with wildlife rehabilitation specialist Nancy Coyne in her home in Hudson Valley, New York.

Her videos of Beave’s shenanigans, such as trying to create a dam out of items found in her home, or eating a grape, appealed to viewers worldwide. Her account now has 1.4 million followers.

Though her adorable videos on TikTok as well as other platforms like Instagram are often in a domestic setting, Coyne makes it clear that wild animals are not meant to be pets and she merely cares for them until they are ready to venture back into the wild.

Beave, whom she suspects was orphaned, returned to the wild about two months ago.

But there are other animals on her social media accounts, such as a goose, an eastern water snake and a baby beaver named Bea, which Coyne took into her care in late last month.

Info: @beaverbabyfurrylove on TikTok and Instagram

3 LISTEN: Stories for your kids

Working from home with little ones underfoot? Give yourself a break by putting on a story podcast.

Stories Podcast from Wondery features energetic hosts telling stories from fairy tales to originals and even the occasional serialised story.

The audio-only format will not add to kids’ screen time, but still keep them entertained.

Stories Podcast has a huge archive, so do not worry about running out of episodes to listen to. It is easily accessible on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

All episodes are for children of all ages. The length of each episode usually ranges from 15 to 30 minutes.

Stories Podcast also invites listeners to submit drawings of what the characters in its stories look like. Upload your child’s sketch on Instagram and tag @storiespodcast and it might just share the work online.

Info: storiespodcast.com