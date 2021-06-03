3 Things to do

1. PLAY: Create a home obstacle course

Challenge your kids to create an obstacle course at home, says Ms Cynthia Lau, fitness city sport leader at sports retailer Decathlon.

Get them a play tunnel to crawl through and foam blocks for building and balancing. Throw hula hoops into the mix for added fitness and fun.

Or work out together with your kids. Ms Lau says yoga allows family members to exercise at their own pace. You do not need a lot of space - just enough to lay out the mats.

For adults, she suggests incorporating dumbbells, stretch bands and ankle weights to help tone the body.

2. WATCH: The Snoopy Show

If you grew up reading the Peanuts comics by Charles M. Schulz, this Apple Originals animated series is sure to bring on the nostalgia.

All the iconic characters are here - Snoopy the beagle, his feathered best friend Woodstock as well as his human friends including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus and Peppermint Patty.

Based on the comics which started in the 1950s, the series has six episodes, each comprising three seven-minute cartoons. Find out, for instance, how Snoopy and Woodstock met.

Info: Available on Apple TV+

3. DO: Activity book for kids

Teach your children to draw Singapore's national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim. Help them get to a chicken rice dish through a maze. Learn which is the oldest hawker centre and neighbourhood.

Even if the family is stuck at home, there is plenty to discover about Singapore with this new activity book, recommended for children aged six to 12.

Filled with fun facts and history details, it is the Singapore edition of author Marisha Wojciechowska's (above) around-the-world series, which also includes Tokyo, Bangkok and New York. The 52-year-old Canadian has lived in various cities with her son, who is now 15.

"Singapore was challenging because it is the first city in my Globetrotter Book series that I've not lived in," she tells The Straits Times.

She has visited the country several times for work and leisure in the last 15 years. Her Singaporean friends, including Ambassador-at-large Tommy Koh, helped review the manuscript.

On her series, she says: "I would love for the books to become a child's go-to gateway to the world, expanding as many horizons as possible."

Info: Singapore: My Globetrotter Book is available at $19.90 at major bookstores and Amazon.sg

WRITE IN

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST