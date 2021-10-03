10 Telegram groups with more than 10,000 members

1 THE MILELION

Number of members: 12,000

Link: t.me/ milelion

This chat group was started in December 2017 by Mr Aaron Wong, founder of The Milelion website, a Singapore-based miles and points resource that teaches people how to travel better for less through credit card rewards, airline or hotel loyalty programmes.

Between 400 and 500 messages are posted a day.

Mr Wong, 33, says he started the group after a friend convinced him it was a good idea to have a platform where people could interact with him one-on-one, without having to disclose their personal information.

He says: "The chat group has certainly been successful in that respect. I am able to get a good feel on the pulse of the travel hacking community in Singapore, get tip-offs on newsworthy stories about deals, devaluations, and developments on the travel front."

2 1M65 SINGAPORE

Number of members: 16,000

Link: t.me/ Loo1M65

Mr Loo Cheng Chuan, founder of the 1M65 movement, started this group in April 2020.

The 1M65 movement - short for "$1 million by age 65 between a couple" - aims to help Singapore residents improve their financial literacy by anchoring on their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings for their retirement needs.

Mr Loo, 49, says: "It is my goal to make more Singaporeans millionaires and multi-millionaires, powered by their CPF savings.

"After giving many talks on the topic over the years, I realised the audience usually has follow-up questions which I may not have time to address after each speaking event."

Hence, he started the group to give them a platform to air all their queries.

3 SG QUARANTINE ORDER SUPPORT GROUP

Number of members: 13,000

Link: t.me/ SGQuarantine Order

As its name suggests, this group supports people who have been issued a Quarantine Order.

Members post messages describing their circumstances and asking other members for advice, both for themselves and for their family members. Members also help direct one another to relevant hotlines, or FAQs by the authorities.

4 MOTORIST COMMUNITY

Number of members: 27,000

Link: t.me/motoristcommunity

A group for Singaporeans who drive, it is affiliated with several other road-related Telegram groups, such as one that keeps tabs on accident sightings on roads, as well as Certificate of Entitlement price movements.

5 GOODLOBANG POLICE

Number of members: 14,000

Link: t.me/ goodlobangpolice

Launched in August 2019, the group aims to give its members a platform to share and discuss deals.

For example, to commemorate the first-ever Reusable Cup Day in Singapore last Tuesday, Starbucks gave out a free limited-edition 50th-anniversary reusable cup for every beverage purchased.

The deal caused a rush of excitement among group members, who shared their experience redeeming the free cup.

6 SGROAD BLOCKS/ TRAFFIC NEWS

Number of members: 33,000

Link: t.me/ SgRoad

A chat group that provides up-to-date information on road traffic, road blocks, the weather and more.

7 SG ROAD CHAT

Number of members: 15,000

Link: t.me/ SGInformers

Members here inform one another about road works, road blocks, as well as traffic jams and accidents on the road.

Occasionally, strange messages appear too. For example, last Tuesday, a member sought help to locate a black vehicle with a certain car plate, offering a reward of $800. He wrote: "If you can find or follow the car to its location, it will be best."

The chat group members speculated that the vehicle had either been stolen or that the member was trying to keep tabs on his spouse.

8 SG HITCH - PREMIUM

Number of members: 15,000

Link: t.me/ sghitchpremium

Looking to hitch a ride? This group might help. Members typically provide a time, pick-up and drop-off location, and drivers are welcome to send them a private message.

9 SG HITCH FEMALE DRIVERS RIDERS

Number of members: 20,000

Link: t.me/hitchsg

Similar to the hitch group above, but for female drivers and riders only. According to the group's description, this all-female policy is "to avoid unnecessary harassment".

10 CUSTOM & M'SIA ROAD

Number of members: 36,000

Link: t.me/ SGCustom

Yes, travel is still restricted during the pandemic.

But this group, where members share information on fuel prices, currency exchange and the situation at the Singapore-Malaysia customs, can come in useful when weekend Malaysia trips are possible again.

Members have recently shared how much they miss travelling to Johor Baru and complained about their passports collecting dust.