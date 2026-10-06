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1 in 4 Singapore office workers at risk of sleep apnoea: Sleep health survey

Before his diagnosis, Vincent Lim did not think that snoring was a symptom of obstructive sleep apnoea.

SINGAPORE – Vincent Lim had been snoring for years before he found out it was a symptom of obstructive sleep apnoea.

His wife would sometimes pinch his nose or kick him awake because his snoring was disturbing her sleep.