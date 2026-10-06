1 in 4 Singapore office workers at risk of sleep apnoea: Sleep health survey
- One in four Singapore office workers screened at intermediate-to-high risk of sleep apnoea, yet 60% have little or no awareness of the condition, causing many to overlook symptoms.
- Common misconceptions include viewing daytime fatigue as normal and mistaking loud snoring for deep sleep.
- Treatment like CPAP machines can significantly improve symptoms, but many only seek help after years; recognising warning signs like snoring and gasping during sleep is crucial for early diagnosis.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Vincent Lim had been snoring for years before he found out it was a symptom of obstructive sleep apnoea.
His wife would sometimes pinch his nose or kick him awake because his snoring was disturbing her sleep.