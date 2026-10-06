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1 in 4 Singapore office workers at risk of sleep apnoea: Sleep health survey

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Vincent Lim did not think that snoring was a symptom of obstructive sleep apnoea.

Before his diagnosis, Vincent Lim did not think that snoring was a symptom of obstructive sleep apnoea.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

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Amrita Kaur

  • One in four Singapore office workers screened at intermediate-to-high risk of sleep apnoea, yet 60% have little or no awareness of the condition, causing many to overlook symptoms.
  • Common misconceptions include viewing daytime fatigue as normal and mistaking loud snoring for deep sleep.
  • Treatment like CPAP machines can significantly improve symptoms, but many only seek help after years; recognising warning signs like snoring and gasping during sleep is crucial for early diagnosis.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Vincent Lim had been snoring for years before he found out it was a symptom of obstructive sleep apnoea.

His wife would sometimes pinch his nose or kick him awake because his snoring was disturbing her sleep.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.