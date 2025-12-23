Straitstimes.com header logo

The Week in Pictures: Winter solstice, farmers protest

By

Desmond Foo

Published: Dec 23, 2025, 12:56 PM

Winter solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, farmers protest in Belgium, and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.

DEC 18

Tyres burning in a square near the European Parliament during a protest in Brussels on Dec 18.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DEC 18

A Vietnam fan at the SEA Games men’s gold medal football match between Thailand and Vietnam at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Dec 18.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DEC 21

Revellers at the winter solstice celebrations at Stonehenge near Amesbury, Britain, on Dec 21.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DEC 21

Paddleboarders in Santa costumes off the seafront of Thessaloniki, Greece, on Dec 21.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DEC 18

A Christmas ferry in a rural area in Brazil’s Amazonas state on Dec 18.

PHOTO: AFP

DEC 19

Mourners attending the burial of firefighter Ho Wai-ho at Gallant Garden in Hong Kong on Dec 19. Mr Ho died in the deadly fire at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Tai Po district.

PHOTO: AFP

DEC 19

Devotees burning incense sticks during a decennial Taoist festival in Hong Kong on Dec 19.

PHOTO: AFP

DEC 21

The Italian air force’s aerobatic unit performing at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2025-2026 in northern Italy on Dec 21.

PHOTO: AFP

DEC 20

Participants diving into Lake Geneva during a Christmas swimming race in Geneva, Switzerland, on Dec 20.

PHOTO: AFP

DEC 17

Ms Yurina Noguchi, 32, waving her bouquet towards an image of Klaus, her AI partner, after their ceremonial wedding in Okayama, Japan.

PHOTO: REUTERS

