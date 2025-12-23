The Week in Pictures: Winter solstice, farmers protest
Winter solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, farmers protest in Belgium, and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
DEC 18
Tyres burning in a square near the European Parliament during a protest in Brussels on Dec 18.
DEC 18
A Vietnam fan at the SEA Games men’s gold medal football match between Thailand and Vietnam at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Dec 18.
DEC 21
Revellers at the winter solstice celebrations at Stonehenge near Amesbury, Britain, on Dec 21.
DEC 21
Paddleboarders in Santa costumes off the seafront of Thessaloniki, Greece, on Dec 21.
DEC 18
A Christmas ferry in a rural area in Brazil’s Amazonas state on Dec 18.
DEC 19
Mourners attending the burial of firefighter Ho Wai-ho at Gallant Garden in Hong Kong on Dec 19. Mr Ho died in the deadly fire at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Tai Po district.
DEC 19
Devotees burning incense sticks during a decennial Taoist festival in Hong Kong on Dec 19.
DEC 21
The Italian air force’s aerobatic unit performing at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2025-2026 in northern Italy on Dec 21.
DEC 20
Participants diving into Lake Geneva during a Christmas swimming race in Geneva, Switzerland, on Dec 20.
DEC 17
Ms Yurina Noguchi, 32, waving her bouquet towards an image of Klaus, her AI partner, after their ceremonial wedding in Okayama, Japan.
Produced by Desmond Foo and