The Week in Pictures: New Year celebrations, Waning Gibbous moon
New Year celebrations from around the globe, a Waning Gibbous moon above Kuwait City, and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
JAN 1
Revellers watching New Year's Day celebration fireworks from Huc Bridge at Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Jan 1, 2026.
DEC 31
A cascade of fireworks forms a pretty backdrop for revellers on the rooftop of Marina Bay Sands hotel ahead of the New Year’s Eve countdown at Marina Bay in Singapore on Dec 31, 2025.
JAN 4
A Boeing 777-369 (ER) Kuwait Airways plane heading to Mumbai, India, is silhouetted against the moon in its Waning Gibbous phase as it rises above Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Jan 4, 2026.
JAN 1
Devotees praying as they sit inside coffins during a ritual believed to rid them of bad luck and bring rebirth for a fresh start in the new year, at Wat Takien temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Jan 1, 2026.
JAN 3
A colourfully dressed Senegal supporter cheering his team before the Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 football match between Senegal and Sudan at the Grand Stadium in Tangiers, Morocco, on Jan 3, 2026.
JAN 4
Austrian skier Clemens Aigner in action during the trial round of the Four Hills Tournament Ski Jumping event in Innsbruck, Austria, on Jan 4, 2026.
JAN 3
A person holding a smartphone showing US President Donald Trump next to a depiction of captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Madrid, Spain, on Jan 3, 2026.
DEC 29
Damaged buildings and homes in the Gaza Strip, as seen from Israel on Dec 29, 2025.
JAN 4
An aerial view during the early stages of the Dakar Rally in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, on Jan 4, 2026.
JAN 1
A man diving into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year’s celebrations, in Rome, Italy, on Jan 1, 2026.
Produced by: Desmond Foo and Seto Nu-Wen.