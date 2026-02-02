The Week in Pictures: Madness in Minneapolis, winter weather chaos in Northern US
ICE has a different meaning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from the rest of the Northern US, which braved a brutal snowstorm; historic wins at the Australian Open; aerobatics dot Singapore skies during the Singapore Airshow; and more pictures from around the world in this week’s selection.
JAN 31
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina kissing the winning trophy after her victory against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final match of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia.
JAN 26
A window pane with a bullet hole in front of a makeshift memorial for Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On Jan 24, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents shot and killed Mr Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse in Minneapolis, just weeks after an ICE agent shot and killed Ms Renee Good, also 37, in her car.
JAN 30
Protesters against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown form the letters SOS on the frozen surface of Lake Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis. The Justice Department said it would conduct a civil rights investigation into the death of Mr Alex Pretti, whose killing by federal agents resulted in a national backlash against President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown.
JAN 31
Snow is cleared and deposited near the US Capitol reflecting pool in Washington. A winter storm that swept across the nation last week brought historic levels of sleet, causing disruptions for residents.
JAN 31
People chair-skiing at the Summer Palace ice rink in Beijing, China. The rink is a 160,000 sq m seasonal natural ice rink on Kunming Lake, open every year from late December to early February.
FEB 1
A solo aerobatic display by the SU-30MKM fighter jet from the Royal Malaysian Air Force entertaining the crowd during a media preview at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre from Feb 3 to 8.
FEB 1
A record 19,000 devotees carried paalkudams (milk pots) offered to Lord Murugan, the Hindu god of courage and virtue during Thaipusam, together with 349 devotees who bore kavadis from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road towards Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.
JAN 30
The fourth stage of the AlUla Tour, an elite cycling race in Saudi Arabia featuring world-class riders racing through iconic landscapes. The fourth stage was a 173.4km route from Winter Park to Hegra.
JAN 29
A cotton candy vendor using his mobile phone while waiting for customers along the banks of the Ganges river in Varanasi, India.
JAN 28
A man watching over his chicken after allowing it to roam free on the Circular Railway train in Yangon, Myanmar. The railway is a 45.9km commuter rail loop with 39 stations that connects the city centre to its suburbs.
JAN 29
Explosives going off at a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of a regional development construction project in Unnyul, a county in South Hwanghae province in North Korea.
JAN 29
Columns of water shooting upwards after an explosion during the spring military drills at the Tsoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
JAN 28
US President Donald Trump and rapper Nicki Minaj holding hands on stage at the US Treasury Department's Trump Accounts summit in Washington.
JAN 31
An old American car driving past a huge wave at the Malecon in Havana, Cuba.
Produced by: Stephanie Yeow and Yeung Wing