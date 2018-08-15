Go Ahead Quote Me

You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.

ACTRESS LINDSAY LOHAN on her ambivalence towards women who claim they are sexually abused. She has since apologised for her comments

Immediately after this shot was taken, my son viciously attacked me from behind and slammed my face into the flaming candles. I'll now be playing Deadpool if @VancityReynolds pulls the pin.

ACTOR CHRIS HEMSWORTH on his birthday celebration. Ryan Reynolds stars in Deadpool where the hero has burnt skin

Arnold Schwarzenegger asked me for advice when he was just starting out. I told him to lose his accent for a wider range of roles and to change his last name since no one could pronounce it. He did the opposite and became one of the biggest stars ever.

ACTOR MARK HAMILL on guiding Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger