Go for a swim with Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung's wearables have always had the Gear moniker. Its last smartwatch was the Gear S3. But the new smartwatch is simply called the Galaxy Watch.

This is in line with Samsung streamlining the naming convention of its smartphones, smart wearables and smart speakers under the Galaxy branding.

I had a few minutes of hands-on with the watch during the Samsung Unpacked event last week.

Despite the name change, the Galaxy Watch looks very much like the Gear S3. It still comes with a round Amoled touchscreen display and a unique rotating bezel that lets wearers navigate the watch's interface without their fingers blocking the display.

Like the Gear S3, there are two buttons on the Galaxy Watch's right - located at the two and four o'clock positions - that serve as the back and home buttons respectively.

Unlike the one-size-only Gear S3, the Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes - the rose gold or black 42mm models and a silver 46mm model.

The 46mm model has a 1.3-inch display, while the 42mm models have a slightly smaller 1.2-inch display. But both displays have the same resolution of 360 x 360 pixels.

For those who love pink, the rose gold model will be a good choice as it looks more pink than gold to me. The colour is on not only the watch case, but also the rotating bezel. Even the silicon watch strap is pink.

I prefer the bigger 46mm model as I like bigger watches. I also like its dual-tone design with the black rotating bezel on the silver watch case. It also has a bigger battery that is supposed to last a week. I hope this is true.

The Galaxy Watch has better water resistance than its predecessor. While the Gear S3 is rated at IP68 (which means it can be submerged to 1.5m for 30 minutes), the Galaxy Watch is water-resistant to 50m. This means you can swim with the watch.

There is no word yet on pricing and availability of the Galaxy Watch in Singapore.