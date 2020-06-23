Youth development in football won't happen with only one club

We have seen many academies and centres of excellence in Singapore football, but none as grand in its launch as the one we saw with the Lion City Sailors (Developing youth football talent is the way to go, by Mr Woon Wee Min, June 17).

Many will be wowed by the announcement of $1 million being invested into the new football academy over four years (Million-dollar move by Sailors, June 11).

But that amount is for one academy at one club, though it aims to produce players for the national team as well.

Will one academy work for the whole of Singapore football?

What will happen to all the other academies in the country and the coaches who work there?

How will this help other football clubs, which cannot compete without the injection of more public funds?

This could create a Scottish Premier League situation, with one team, Celtic, winning nine straight titles.

The local football scene has witnessed attempts to pool the best youth players into one club before.

These include the Young Lions and the National Football Academy, which were not cheap to maintain and have had few results to date.

Development in football does not happen with all the best talent playing together in one team. It can happen only when they compete against the best of their peers.

A strong foundation for youth has to start with every club in Singapore and not with just one.

Vengadasalam Rengayyan