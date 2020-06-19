Young people should take greater interest in global affairs

It is time for young Singaporeans to be more aware of what is happening around the world.

The general safety in Singapore has given many of our young citizens a sense of comfort. But at the same time, it has also seemingly caused them to be unaware of the news and social issues around the world.

This is especially true when it comes to issues that do not concern or interest them directly.

The world is going through huge changes right now, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

Despite these being important issues, not much discussion of them appears to be taking place among the young people in Singapore.

Any discussion of such topics on social media platforms by young people is fleeting, with most choosing to return to posting their day-to-day activities.

This is not to say young Singaporeans are entirely unconcerned about what is happening in the world.

But it seems they pay attention to such matters only when they are directly affected.

As someone who developed the habit of reading the news only this year, I have had my eyes opened to how drastically our world is changing, even before the pandemic hit.

While we enjoy safety and the comfort of home in Singapore, we should not be oblivious to problems elsewhere.

Lee Yu Han