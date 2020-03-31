Forum: You don't have to be very ill to be very infectious

Studies have shown that the viral load in Covid-19 patients is highest in the first few days of the infection. This means that even though the infected is mildly ill, he is highly infectious.

It might sound paradoxical to a layman, that even though he is "just a bit sick", he could potentially be spreading the virus, albeit unwittingly.

Coupled with the fact that the symptoms of early Covid-19 are indistinguishable from many other acute respiratory infections, it is therefore understandable that patients could convince themselves that what they are suffering from is "nothing serious" or "just a passing cold".

Hence, some of those who felt relatively well did not bother to seek medical consultation, or they resumed work or visited public spaces prematurely even when given a five-day medical certificate by the doctor.

Instances of patients flouting the five-day MC have surfaced. These patients are now legally bound to stay at home as mandated in the updated Infectious Diseases Act.

Perhaps we could drum in the message that as far as Covid-19 is concerned, one does not have to be very sick to be terribly infectious.

With that message instilled in their minds, patients might be more mindful of the potential gravity of ignoring containment guidelines. Appealing to the public with this reasoning might help reinforce people's willingness to practise social responsibility.

Annette Kho (Dr)