Workers did not keep masks on inside house

My family had issues with our water supply one night, and called PUB which promptly sent two workers to my home to investigate.

The two workers took 30 minutes to collect a sample, and while doing so in my kitchen intermittently pulled down their face masks.

One of them even coughed while the mask was lowered.

My wife asked why they were not keeping their masks on, and they retorted that it was easier for them to talk to her with their masks lowered.

We were appalled by the lack of adherence to mask-wearing protocol. This behaviour is unacceptable at a time when the coronavirus is still spreading in Singapore.

Lee Keng Yeow