Forum: Work together for country's well-being

Of late, more and more people have come to realise how the Covid-19 pandemic can be a blessing in disguise, not just for themselves but also for society and the world.

We often consider Singapore a safe haven, untouched by natural calamities. This pandemic demonstrates clearly that the safety net many of us take for granted is not impregnable.

Thus, we should appreciate the way our Government has worked tirelessly to curb the spread of the coronavirus here. We also need to be grateful for our front-line and essential workers, and those in our community who have been our support system in this crisis.

It is heartwarming that some among us have raised their voices in support of migrant workers, the elderly and those who are disadvantaged in our society.

However, it is time we realised that the well-being of Singapore is a collective responsibility, and all of us need to play our part.

This pandemic will definitely not be the last to affect humanity. Our response to it will define us as a nation. Keeping a positive outlook and cooperating with one another during these troubled times can be the way forward towards a more united Singapore.

Sanjana Wadhawan, 16

Secondary 4 student