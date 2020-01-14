Forum: Wise move to acquire high-tech military assets

The move by the Ministry of Defence to purchase elite stealth fighter jets and related equipment is a wise one (US govt gives go-ahead for sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to S'pore, Jan11).

There will be people out there who might consider the latest purchase a waste of money, while some foreign observers could wonder what Singapore is up to - given the existing military and relatively sophisticated assets of our Singapore Armed Forces.

We should always be prepared for the possibility of a "big fish" trying to bully or even swallow a "small fish".

Throughout history, there have been several instances of a big or medium-sized country, for whatever reasons, bullying or taking advantage of smaller nations.

Singapore, often described as a little red dot, must always be prepared to deal with threats by wisely acquiring effective high-tech military assets.

Adrian Villanueva