I previously tried to use the Wills Registry and was disappointed to note that it could register only the location of where a will is kept.

The Wills Registry should be upgraded to allow the public to upload soft copies of their wills.

This would enable easy retrieval of the wills, and also prevent disputes in the event of multiple wills.

By requiring users to log in using their SingPass accounts, the uploading of wills can be done securely.

Gary Ng Jit Meng