Why same-store refunds are necessary at FairPrice

We refer to the Forum letters by Ms Amanda Flynn (Simpler refund process needed at FairPrice stores, Sept 4) and Mr Jeffrey Law (Empower staff to function efficiently, Sept 7) and thank them for their feedback.

We apologise to Ms Flynn for the inconvenience she experienced.

The types and availability of products across our stores may vary and the inventory of products may also differ. Hence, as a general policy to facilitate exchanges and refunds, we seek our customers' assistance to return items to the same store that they purchased them from.

Customers can approach our customer service counters or a staff member if a counter is not available in-store for assistance on product refunds and exchanges. All staff are empowered to exercise their discretion in addressing the various needs of customers.

Nonetheless, we constantly review our processes for improvements to serve our customers better and will explore ways to better address this matter.

We invite Ms Flynn to contact us directly at our customer relations hotline on 6552-2722 or at general.feedback@fairprice. com.sg to provide further information and details to facilitate our investigation and review on this matter.

Jonas Kor

Director, Corporate Communications

NTUC FairPrice