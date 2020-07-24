Why doesn't NLB want to sell books it phases out?

I am a regular librarygoer, and recently learnt that some of my favourite library books are going to be phased out.

Out of curiosity, I contacted the National Library Board (NLB) to find out if I could purchase the books. NLB replied in an e-mail that outdated books are not for sale, without giving a reason.

NLB used to hold an annual Library Book Sale, which was well-received by the public. Why has it been discontinued? And what will happen to library books that are phased out, if they are not for sale?

June Wong Chui Har