Whole-of-society effort to help homeless

We agree with Mr Sherman Goh that help should be easily accessible to the homeless (Help falling between the cracks, Nov 21).

It is a whole-of-society effort, where everyone can play a part to befriend and connect them to available help services.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development has been working with community partners and government agencies under the Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers (Peers) network to reach out to and assist homeless people and rough sleepers.

In particular, we try and make contact with those who may be unaware of the help available or who had previously declined assistance.

We offer to take them to shelters, and also connect them to help agencies, such as social service offices and family service centres, to address underlying issues.

We welcome more partners and volunteers to join us in this collective effort.

If members of the public encounter any homeless individuals, they can call the ComCare hotline on 1800-222-0000, or refer them to the nearest social service office or family service centre for assistance.

Kong Kum Peck

Director

ComCare and Social Support Division

Ministry of Social and Family Development