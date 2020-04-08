Whole of nation effort needed now

With the "circuit breaker" measures in place, it is important for us to internalise that we are fighting this virus as a collective whole.

It is no longer about us as individuals. Our actions will have an impact on the larger community, or even our whole society.

Those who blatantly ignore the safe distancing measures when going out for essential activities or leave their home for non-essential needs just to satisfy their desires and wants during this critical period will certainly compromise the effectiveness of the whole exercise.

The need to socialise is human nature but we need to make the necessary adjustments to our lives for the well-being of our family, friends and fellow Singaporeans during this difficult and unprecedented time.

The overriding task now should be putting aside feelings such as the fear of missing out, peer pressure and wanting to fulfil our desires - no matter how difficult - for the collective goal of safeguarding public health during this period.

If we do it right and abide by the rules, we will soon be able to progressively resume our normal way of life. Otherwise, we risk further extending the period beyond one month or even the implementation of more stringent measures to contain the virus.

It is not enough to show our appreciation to the front-line workers and contact tracing teams by clapping our hands or sending them gifts or cards.

It will be more effective to take concrete actions that can lessen their burden, which is to stay at home as far as possible, and abide by the safe distancing measures.

Be socially responsible and play your part.

Sim Dian Chye