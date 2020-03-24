What measures are gyms taking to curb infections?

It is no secret that fitness plays a role in helping people stay happy, while working out can help them boost their immunity amid the coronavirus pandemic (Virgin Active shuts outlet after two positive virus tests, March 20).

Around the world, the coronavirus has had a huge impact on every aspect of daily life, and social distancing is fast becoming the norm, with individuals and businesses abiding by government directives on group gatherings.

What measures are being implemented to maintain strict hygiene and infection control in gyms to keep them clean and safe for members and staff?

At gyms in Singapore, group exercises are still being conducted in confined spaces.

The gyms are still crowded, with people in close contact and using the same equipment.

It is known that the coronavirus spreads through respiratory droplets released when a person sneezes or coughs, or when people touch an infected surface and then their eyes, nose or mouth.

What assurances can gyms provide on measures to curb the virus' spread so as to manage members' anxieties?

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee