Forum: What happened to efficiency of past elections?

On Polling Day, I accompanied my mother to the polling station. However, the experience was unlike that in the previous general election when voting was a breeze and took us less than 10 minutes.

We arrived at Jing Shan Primary School at about 9.30am during the morning time slots reserved for older voters. The end of the queue was about 800m from the entrance of the school. As my mum is 89 years old and cannot stand too long or walk long distances because of a health condition, I approached the presiding officer for a solution.

When I reached the school's entrance, there were other seniors there who were also complaining about the long queue and wait.

We debated with the presiding officer, who had to seek her superior's permission twice before my mum and other seniors were allowed into the school and allocated a bench to rest on.

I question why a seemingly predictable situation like this was not accounted for beforehand.

In all, it took us almost an hour to cast our votes, a big contrast from the previous election.

Dennis Tan Seow Koon