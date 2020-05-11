Wanted: Art galleries willing to invest in Asian artists, exhibitions

The need to persevere despite Chan + Hori Contemporary's planned closure of its Gillman Barracks space is a view I back (Gillman Barracks, arts organisations must soldier on, by Mr Ryan Su Hing Leng, May 8).

But finding replacement galleries to raise overall standards is important, and we need to hit 15 galleries, which is a minimum cluster size for impact as an international destination for contemporary art.

The quality of exhibitions has dipped since the departure of the Arndt and Pearl Lam galleries from Gillman Barracks.

They have been replaced by local galleries which may not invest as much.

We must spend the money and energy to find and attract excellent galleries that are willing to invest in Asian artists and exhibitions that can make it globally.

Mizuma Gallery is a good example. Even the Nanyang Technological University Centre for Contemporary Art, a non-profit entity, is doing great work.

Hua Tye Swee