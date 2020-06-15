Wake-up call on equality

The death of Mr George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States has reignited the Black Lives Matter movement, and led to protests in many countries.

The dictionary definition of equality is the state of being equal, especially in status, rights or opportunities. However, there is much more to equality than just having equal rights and opportunities. Equality is treating everyone around you in the way you would want to be treated. Equality is ensuring that no one is judged based on how he looks. Equality means that no one is bullied for his skin colour or ethnicity.

We've all learnt in school and through our parents that we must treat everyone equally, but that's just on paper. Even in Singapore, which is considered a racially harmonious country, discrimination exists.

This is definitely a wake-up call for all of us to understand what equality really is.

Charmaine Wong Yu Xin, 14

Secondary 3 student