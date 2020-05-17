Voices of Youth: Tell the stories of those who died

Tell the stories of those who died

The story of the 102-year-old coronavirus survivor brought me hope amid the bleak news delivered daily (At 102, she fought and beat Covid-19, May 3).

The story felt warm and personal. I learnt that the woman is fiercely independent and mobile. I learnt that she has five children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. I even learnt that she loves durians and visiting the casino.

As of yesterday, 22 people here have died due to Covid-19. We know their age, gender and nationality. But who are they? What type of lives did they lead?

While the lives of some of those who have died have been featured, more stories of them could be told in the media.

While some families may feel worse sharing on a public platform, others might find more closure. It would also give us the chance to learn a little more about these precious lives lost, which could allow us to extend our love, care and empathy for these families.

It would also remind "covidiots" who flout the law about the impact their actions could have on the community and their loved ones.

Gwyneth Seah, 22

University student

How Covid-19 has affected our lives

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, many people have lost their jobs, while some have even lost their loved ones. Lives have been affected in many ways.

People stocked up as if they were preparing for war. At the start, household items flew off the shelves of FairPrice.

I can understand if people want to buy food. But toilet paper? There is this thing called a bidet, you know.

People have also been told to stay at home. I hope this doesn't lead my working mum to become a full-time housewife, because that would be terrifying.

Recently, I read about United States President Donald Trump suggesting that people inject a disinfectant such as bleach to combat the virus. Instead of dying from the virus, you would die from bleach poisoning.

Many have stepped up to help. In school, we wrote notes of encouragement to healthcare workers.

Also, normally tourist-filled attractions have been occupied by animals. I saw pictures of

cute little otters at Merlion Park and Marina Bay Sands.

In other countries, animals have been roaming the empty streets - peacocks in Spain and deer in Japan.

I hope we find a vaccine soon, but I would have to start waking up at 6am every day and shaving my underarms again.

Oh well.

Claire Chew Le Shuen, 13

Secondary 1 student