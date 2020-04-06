Voices of Youth: Social distancing on buses, MRT is tough

Social distancing on buses, MRT is tough

As the number of Covid-19 cases rises, the need for social distancing becomes even greater (Leaders urge Singaporeans to heed social distancing rules, March 22).

However, maintaining a good distance from other commuters on buses and MRTs can be tough, especially during peak hours.

Some businesses have put in place split operations and staggered working hours, but not all are able to do so.

One way to reduce the crowd is to encourage workers to take private-hire cars or taxis during peak hours. Cabbies and private-hire car drivers have been hard hit by the crisis, and this is a way to show kindness towards them.

Elizabeth Chua Yu Tong, 19,

Pre-university Student

Consider changes to next and future GEs

With the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee's report, most Singaporeans are expecting to go to the polls. The Government has assured Singaporeans that it is observing the coronavirus situation closely, and has highlighted the need for a fresh mandate to handle the pandemic.

I stand with the Government in upholding the constitutionality of our elections. However, I appeal to the Government to adopt other means of holding the elections that encourage social distancing and minimise the congregation of voters at voting sites.

The Government should consider mailing ballots to a voter's household. The voter can then mail it back, or drop it off at a site such as a community centre, where the votes can be counted on Polling Day.

Lee Song Yang, 20,

Pre-university student