Voices of Youth: Reassess how we work after pandemic

Reassess how we work after pandemic

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen how quickly nature heals when human activities cease.

With factories being shut, fewer planes in the sky and fewer cars on the roads, air pollution decreased significantly. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, China's carbon emissions fell by about 200 million tonnes in February.

During the pandemic, we are seeing how firms and employees are working from home and video-conferencing via Zoom or Skype. The world has shown that working and communicating digitally are feasible.

Priorities can be reassessed and re-evaluated after the pandemic.

For high-profile meetings, out of respect, professionalism and diplomacy, it is still imperative to meet face to face. For less important meetings, participants can communicate digitally instead of flying to attend a meeting.

Countries and organisations can implement a system where employees work from home once every two weeks. This reduces the need for travel, which reduces air pollution.

This is similar to Singapore's e-learning day in school, and would allow workers to get used to working and communicating digitally from home.

Ong Bo Yang, 26

University undergraduate

Plenty of positivity in Singapore

It is heartening to see the current pandemic bring out the best in Singaporeans.

When Covid-19 first hit our shores, Singaporeans rose to the occasion and spread kindness throughout their neighbourhoods. In some housing estates, generous souls left hand sanitisers and surgical masks in lifts to help protect everyone from the virus.

Singaporeans have also been praising our brave front-line workers. We have taken to social media to thank doctors and nurses for their essential work in battling Covid-19. Students penned notes and created uplifting videos to express their gratitude. One of the latest moves was Clap for #SGUnited, which saw enthusiastic participation nationwide.

Now, with the circuit breaker measures in place, several companies have come up with online streaming services and videos to help Singaporeans cope with the partial lockdown.

These include workout videos created by gyms as well as instructional videos on how to pick up new hobbies, all for free.

This pandemic has affected everyone's lives. Now, more than ever, we must cooperate with the Government and look out for one another. I hope that this positivity will continue in the coming days, weeks and months, and even in a post-Covid-19 Singapore.

Dora Ang Mei Chin, 15

Secondary 4 student

Look after students' mental well-being

As the Covid-19 pandemic disrupts students' education, efforts need to be taken to protect their mental well-being.

Heightened anxiety has plagued many students. With the implementation of home-based learning and online lessons, some have struggled to adapt to the new learning methods. Also, intense preparations for national exams are adding a layer of uncertainty. This may lead to additional distress for some students.

All university students may need more support for their mental well-being, especially those in their final year, as global economic uncertainties create fear in the minds of those about to graduate. Campuses should implement targeted efforts to address the mental well-being of their students during this difficult time.

Even as the world grieves the loss of normalcy and grapples with anxiety, mental resilience and well-being of students should be prioritised to get them through this difficult time.

Lance Wu, 20

Pre-university student