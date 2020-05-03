Voices of Youth: Pandemic affects kids worldwide

Pandemic affects kids worldwide

I was distressed to learn that many school-going children from lower socio-economic backgrounds risk falling behind in their education during the current Covid-19 pandemic (Coronavirus: School closures in Asia expose digital divide, ST Online, March 13).

In contrast, students in Singapore get to attend lessons live-streamed on the Internet during this circuit breaker period. Schools have loaned out devices and dongles to students who lack online access for home-based learning.

This is the reality of the class divide the world is experiencing, which has led some to dub Covid-19 a "rich man's disease" - the affluent are able to cope with the drastic changes and afford medical aid, while the impoverished are struggling even to stay alive, let alone access a science lesson online.

Instead of complaining about the measures imposed on us or trying to get around the rules, we should consider the plight of poor children.

Unicef, the United Nations children's fund, has partnered front-line responders to protect the rights of children in more than 190 countries during the current pandemic. We can support their cause, donate if we have the means and ensure these children receive their rightful education.

Beatrice Tan Ling En, 15

Secondary 4 student

Work together for country's well-being

Of late, more and more people have come to realise how the Covid-19 pandemic can be a blessing in disguise, not just for themselves but also for society and the world.

We often consider Singapore a safe haven, untouched by natural calamities. This pandemic demonstrates clearly that the safety net many of us take for granted is not impregnable.

Thus, we should appreciate the way our Government has worked tirelessly to curb the spread of the coronavirus here. We also need to be grateful for our front-line and essential workers, and those in our community who have been our support system in this crisis.

It is heartwarming that some among us have raised their voices in support of migrant workers, the elderly and those who are disadvantaged in our society.

However, it is time we realised that the well-being of Singapore is a collective responsibility, and all of us need to play our part.

This pandemic will definitely not be the last to affect humanity. Our response to it will define us as a nation. Keeping a positive outlook and cooperating with one another during these troubled times can be the way forward towards a more united Singapore.

Sanjana Wadhawan, 16

Secondary 4 student

Do your part by staying home

Much has been done to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. Our Government has proactively instituted measures to stem the pandemic, front-line medical workers fight the pandemic tirelessly, and Singaporeans have eagerly joined the ranks of volunteers helping us to protect ourselves from the pandemic.

Yet all their effort and struggles will be in vain if we remain complacent. Many do not seem to appreciate the gravity of the situation.

Many continue with their non-essential trips; many continue to unnecessarily go to parks and shopping centres; and some share on social media their exploits and escapades outside the safety of their homes.

We must realise that every trip out can expose us to the virus. And any avoidable risk of contracting the virus must be avoided, because every new case is an additional, immense burden on the healthcare system.

To boast of non-essential travel reeks of blithe entitlement. As much as the temptation to leave home is understandable, it can threaten everyone's safety and should be curbed. Must the Government close all food outlets and control access to all markets just to remove this temptation?

All of us have a part to play, and the very least we could do is to realise how serious the situation is and eliminate non-essential travel.

The national effort against the pandemic can succeed only if everyone pulls his weight.

Peter Theodore Siauw, 15

Secondary 4 student