Voices of youth: Online scams, activism

Protecting oneself from online scams

Singapore has seen a surge in cases of online scams this year (Spike in online scams as people stay home, May 28).

Online scams are a perennial scourge in e-commerce, but knowing how to identify them may save people from making expensive mistakes.

A golden rule of online shopping is that if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is. Check retail prices of items to determine price ranges. If a platform is listing a $20 price on a $200 retail-priced item, alarm bells should sound.

Communication regarding delivery is crucial to make sure neither party is scammed. For instance, insist on sellers providing proof that products are sent - through postage receipts or invoices - before making payment.

Finally, do research before purchasing items with outrageous claims. Check official sources to make informed decisions before forking out cash.

Report scams to the police and online platform immediately. Also, visit www.scamalert.sg to stay informed on the latest information and updates on scams in Singapore.

Lance Wu, 20

Pre-university student

Perils of social media activism

Many people have been posting black squares on their social media accounts with the caption "#blackouttuesday" to pay tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States. But other users often question whether their support is genuine, and accuse them of jumping on the bandwagon and posting just because everyone else is doing so.

On the other hand, those who have yet to post anything are being called out for not supporting the black community.

In short, those who do post are condemned for their ignorance, and those who do not are ridiculed for their silence.

Whether an individual voices his support on social media or not is entirely up to him; people should not be turning what is supposed to be a sign of support into an obligation or an argument.

We should continue to actively seek other ways in which we can help. Activism does not start and end with social media. It starts with doing what you can and it keeps going until justice is served.

Tseng Jie Ling, 18

JC2 student

Wake-up call on equality

The death of Mr George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States has reignited the Black Lives Matter movement, and led to protests in many countries.

The dictionary definition of equality is the state of being equal, especially in status, rights or opportunities. However, there is much more to equality than just having equal rights and opportunities. Equality is treating everyone around you in the way you would want to be treated. Equality is ensuring that no one is judged based on how he looks. Equality means that no one is bullied for his skin colour or ethnicity.

We've all learnt in school and through our parents that we must treat everyone equally, but that's just on paper. Even in Singapore, which is considered a racially harmonious country, discrimination exists.

This is definitely a wake-up call for all of us to understand what equality really is.

Charmaine Wong Yu Xin, 14

Secondary 3 student

Covid-19 has widened digital divide

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of technology has become essential, with people working and learning from home, and relying on e-commerce to get their food and supplies delivered.

This has widened the digital divide, with the advantages provided by technology available only to those who can access it.

According to a joint statement by the World Health Organisation and the International Telecommunication Union in April, an estimated 3.6 billion people remain offline.

Lacking access to technology presents many challenges, one of which is being cut off from information on how to respond to crises. This results in the spread of misinformation and fake news.

With lessons mainly being conducted online during the pandemic, education has been affected. Students who don't have access to individual digital devices at home are heavily disadvantaged. They also need to have a stable electricity supply and Internet connectivity.

I know of students who don't own digital devices and have had to borrow devices or share them with their siblings. Sharing may not be feasible as some online lessons can span the entire day. Some low-income families also have limited Internet bandwidth, which results in frequent disruptions during online classes.

The concern is that people who are already underprivileged suffer disproportionately due to the pandemic. As the world tries to control the spread of the coronavirus, and schools and workplaces reopen, I hope to see this gap bridged.

Sara Shriram, 16