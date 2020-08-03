Voices of Youth: On NDP, GST hike

NDP shows S'pore's perseverance

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) will be the first time that Singapore holds the event without a large number of participants and spectators.

Singaporeans have gone through many tumultuous times together, from Singapore's first recession in 1985 to the global financial crisis in 2008. Singapore held its NDP without fail every year.

This year, as Singapore deals with the economic devastation brought about by the pandemic, the NDP will send a strong signal to the world about our perseverance.

Despite all the constraints, restrictions and safe distancing measures, the NDP organising committee has found a way to make the celebrations possible.

The NDP illustrates how Singapore possesses the courage to overcome all challenges, just like all the previous crises that we have faced.

Sharing the inspirational stories of our front-liners during the NDP will also warm the cockles of our hearts. It is a timely reminder that we are in this together.

There are Singaporeans willing to sacrifice their lives for the nation and we should also care for and help one another, in order to overcome the crisis of a generation.

Ong Bo Yang, 26

University undergraduate

GST hike needed in the long run

During campaigning for the recent general election, many opposition parties objected to the planned goods and services tax (GST) hike from 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

In the initial stage of the hike, there would be difficulties coping with a fall in disposable income. Opponents of the hike argue that it may lead to adverse inflation, putting a greater financial burden on lower-income households and worsening inequality.

However, in the long run, as people adjust to the hike, consumption habits would resume. The consumption level and economic growth would eventually recover. And the GST collected would provide much-needed funds for the country's expenses.

Regina Cheong Lay Yen, 20

University undergraduate