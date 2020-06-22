Voices of Youth: Home-based learning, social media

Support is a two-way street

As part of the graduating cohort this year, the reopening of schools alleviated many of my concerns and worries (Now is a good time to reopen schools, says Ong Ye Kung, June 3).

As I prepared to return to school, I couldn't help but think about how I made it through these difficult two months of home-based learning. As I reflected, two incidents vividly came to mind.

Before full home-based learning started, seeing our teachers visibly stressed out, my class wrote encouragement letters for them.

Two weeks into home-based learning, many of us were anxious upon hearing that the Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board were cutting a set of topics from the national examinations this year. Our form teacher was quick to realise this, and collated encouragement messages from all our teachers to encourage and support us.

While simple, I believe these actions truly encapsulate the meaning of "support". "Support" is never a one-way street. The mutual acknowledgement and active recognition that both parties have the right to be anxious is crucial in forging strong bonds and collective resilience. It might be the only way for us to overcome these difficult times as one.

Bethany Chong, 18

JC2 student

Social media campaigning

With many young people casting their vote for the first time during this general election, political parties need to campaign through social media - the default media platform of this generation - to appeal to them. (Parties must prepare for very different GE campaign: ELD, June 9).

Many young people use Instagram and TikTok. Eye-catching and targeted social media posts with witty captions will better pique the interests of young people than campaigns on traditional platforms such as radio and television.

Lance Wu, 20

Pre-university student

Owning a pet is a responsibility

Animal abandonment rates are high in Singapore; last year, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took in nearly 1,000 pets that were surrendered by their owners. Though this is a decrease from previous years, we should aim for even lower numbers.

The typical underlying cause is that the owner was not ready for a pet.

To address the lack of readiness in potential pet owners, we need to start instilling a responsible mindset towards pet ownership in members of our community. A segment of the Character and Citizenship Education curriculum in schools could be dedicated to responsible pet ownership. Community centres and libraries could host forums for potential pet owners to better understand the physical and emotional needs of pets. Pet shop staff could remind those looking for a pet of the responsibilities required to care for it.

By conveying the importance of committing to a pet, potential pet owners will heavily consider their level of readiness to own a pet. This ensures that more pet owners will welcome a pet into their home only when they are ready, resulting in many more happy endings for these animals.

Sarah Ng

Secondary 3 student