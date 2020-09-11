Various initiatives in place to encourage safe driving

We thank Mr Nam Lee Seng for his suggestions to incentivise motorists to drive safely (Surprising note from Traffic Police, Sept 3).

We do quite a bit of that. For instance, motorists who maintain a demerit-point-free record for three consecutive years will be eligible for a certificate of merit.

This entitles them to an offence-free discount of 5 per cent on vehicle insurance premiums from participating insurance companies, over and above their no-claim discount.

And to deter motorists from dangerous driving, the penalties for irresponsible driving offences were increased last year.

For example, mandatory minimum imprisonment sentences will be imposed for egregious, irresponsible driving offences, such as causing death or grievous hurt while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The composition sums for various road traffic offences were also raised.

The Traffic Police (TP) is continuing its education and engagement efforts to raise awareness of road safety.

For example, a Reward The Riders initiative for motorcyclists was introduced as part of TP's Singapore Ride Safe programme last year.

Those spotted by patrol officers wearing protective riding gear and having good riding behaviour were rewarded with prizes such as cash cards and TP collaterals.

Tan Mei Fer (Superintendent)

Assistant Director

Public Communications Division

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force