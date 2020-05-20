Values to live life by

I read with interest Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang's insightful commentary (Covid-19: A defining moment for baby boomers, May 10). I agree largely with his thoughts.

As a member of the Pioneer Generation, I believe there are six values we can share.

First, forgiveness. Letting go of past hurts, misdeeds and misunderstandings is not easy. But it is helpful for the physical and mental health of the forgiver.

Second, the courage to hold fast to what one believes is the right thing to do, as opposed to enriching oneself doggedly, taking the expedient approach, or rationalising that "it's okay, since everyone else is doing it".

Third, the "kampung spirit" - the spirit of neighbourliness, of give-and-take, of being helpful and not adopting "what's in it for me?" as the default attitude.

Fourth, the ability to stop and really listen to what the other party may be trying to say, regardless of position. This extends to having the willingness to take action after lending a listening ear, and being open to trying new things.

Fifth, humility and gentleness - the willingness to admit we do not have all the answers, and disagreeing without being disagreeable.

Finally, love of family, the bedrock of a nation. At their deathbed, most people express the desire to see their loved ones one last time, and regret not spending enough time with them.

Eric Lee Siew Pin