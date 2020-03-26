Used electric car batteries may pose problems few years from now

There have been several articles highlighting the merits of electric vehicles in the papers in recent weeks (Plugging into the future, March 22).

While I am aware of the plus points of electric vehicles, such as less pollution and less noise, I am concerned that there is almost no discussion of the future impact of millions of used electric car batteries on the climate and global landscape, and beginning from only a few years down the road.

The Sunday Times report does not touch on the fallout from the widespread and prolonged use of vehicles powered by batteries.

There must be a discussion of the very real issue of large numbers of used batteries posing a problem for future generations. This is our duty to them.

Bachan Singh