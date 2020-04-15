Use vacant army camps instead of hotels for quarantine

It is regretful that the authorities have put up returning Singaporeans and work pass holders in hotels.
All that money spent could have been saved for future crises.
I am against this expense because there are vacant and unused army camps with facilities and mess halls, such as the one in Guillemard Road/Dunman Road.
Safe distancing can be easily implemented at these camps - with different meal times and different exercise times in open-air areas.
The Old Police Academy off Thomson Road could also be an option.
Christopher Tan