Use technology to catch litterbugs

The National Environment Agency should use surveillance cameras islandwide to catch litterbugs (Young male smokers are biggest high-rise litterbugs, July 14),

Littering is still widespread in Singapore.

It is common to see empty plastic bottles and drink cans lying around in parks. Drivers empty trash from their vehicles onto carpark floors.

Garbage is a common sight at HDB void decks and other public spaces.

What is bewildering is that there are usually rubbish bins nearby.

With technology now cheaper than deploying enforcement officers, it is time to come down hard on litterbugs.

A First World Singapore has no room for such uncivilised behaviour.

Lee Yong Se