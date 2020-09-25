Forum: Use persuasion to bring about behavioural change

Should we really invoke the law and impose harsh penalties to change trivial antisocial behaviour?

After all, being a little messy in eating establishments is surely not a health hazard. It is also neither a street nor an environmental crime and probably does not even qualify as neighbourly nuisance (Time to penalise those not returning trays at food centres, by Mr Ang Tun Loon, Sept 22).

Having food ambassadors to advise those who make disingenuous excuses not to return trays will probably backfire.

It will simply rile and agitate those who do not want to make the extra effort, likely causing them to harden their stance even more.

This sounds like yet another platitude, but change in behaviour generally can come only from schools, where good values can be instilled partly through disciplinary action, with peer pressure doing the rest.

My businessman father was very resistant to the idea of doing something as menial as returning used crockery and cutlery. He would often deride me for doing so, as he saw it as unbefitting for the better off or the professional.

He changed his attitude towards this issue somewhat after I reminded him that he had not been sparing of money and time in educating his son and that if education had not made me a better person, it would mean his efforts had been wasted.

Gentle and insistent persuasion may be more appropriate than iron-fisted law.

It can start at home and then be extended to the wider community.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)