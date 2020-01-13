Use of PMDs could benefit villagers

Instead of simply disposing of personal mobility devices (PMDs), we could donate them to other countries where people may find better uses for them.

On a recent trip to Cambodia, I learnt that many patients had to walk long distances (almost five hours in one case) to reach the clinic that we had set up.

PMDs could improve the quality of life of villagers in remote areas tremendously by allowing them to access basic services such as healthcare more easily.

Sheena Lim, 19

Year 1 university student