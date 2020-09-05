Use of foreign talent entails delicate balance

We thank Mr Foo Sing Kheng for sharing his views (Be pro-S'porean but not xenophobic, Sept 3).

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) collaborates with the tripartite partners to work towards the same goals of promoting harmonious labour-management relations and boosting Singapore's economic competitiveness.

We are keenly aware of the importance of working with companies to grow the economic pie, so that in turn, there can be good jobs and opportunities for our workers. In this regard, the NTUC is by no means advocating a closed-door policy.

At the macro-level, we recognise that as an open economy, we will need to attract those with specialised skills and expertise from around the world to augment our local workforce so that we can maintain Singapore's edge in the global economy.

At the micro-level, we need to protect our Singaporean workers, by ensuring that they are fairly treated, fairly considered and guaranteed a fair and level playing field so that they can have access to good jobs.

It is a delicate balance that must be struck, where we have to ensure that the foreigners we bring in do not prevent our Singaporean workers from having opportunities, and where the ultimate aim must be to develop our local talent through skills and knowledge transfer.

Only then will our economy be able to charge ahead while ensuring that our Singaporean workers are adequately protected and that they are better positioned to take on good jobs, especially in sectors that are strategic to Singapore's next phase of development.

Patrick Tay

Assistant Secretary-General

National Trades Union Congress