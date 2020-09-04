Use cash on delivery, escrow payments to beat e-commerce scams

We thank Mr Tan Kar Quan for his feedback (Details on actual online scams would be useful, Aug 31).

We agree that the use of escrow payments can help to prevent e-commerce scams. When paying by escrow, the online marketplace disburses the money to the seller only after the buyer confirms that the goods/services have been received in good order.

However, scammers often employ tactics to bypass such payment methods. For example, they may entice buyers to negotiate transactions outside of the online marketplace, promising faster shipping or better discounts.

They may request direct fund transfers be made to specific bank accounts to secure these deals.

Scammers may also convince buyers to pay additional fees to ensure that deliveries are secured, citing upfront deposits, refundable insurance fees, additional delivery charges, as well as other reasons such as tax, freight fees, Customs fees, and so on.

Scammers typically decline to meet in person, and refuse to accept cash on delivery.

The best protection is vigilance. Here are some tips for buyers:

•Verify sellers' profiles on online marketplaces through customer reviews and ratings.

•Find out how the online marketplace safeguards your interests or can help you resolve disputes before making a transaction.•

•Use escrow payments if advance payments are required.

•Insist on cash on delivery if responding to online classified advertisements.

The National Crime Prevention Council and the police recently rolled out the "Spot the Signs. Stop the Crimes" campaign which uses real scam examples to reinforce vigilance. Find out more at https://scamalert.sg/spotthe signs/. The Scam Alert website also provides a list of different types of scams and how they work. We have also featured a number of scams on CrimeWatch.

The public can call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 for scam-related advice. Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

Tan Mei Fer

Assistant Director

Public Communications Division

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force

Gerald Singham

Chairman

National Crime Prevention Council