US will not succeed in isolating China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's efforts to drum up support against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are poorly thought out (Pompeo urges 'free nations' to change behaviour of CCP, July 25).

It is wishful thinking that 5,000-year-old China would emulate Western democratic political systems when the CCP has rejuvenated the country to be the world's second largest economy by adopting a socialist system with Chinese characteristics.

Mr Pompeo's vision of a global anti-Chinese coalition does not reflect the reality of international relations, but rather, a deep-seated American anxiety at losing sole superpower status.

Washington will eventually find that the harder it tries to isolate China, the more it will end up isolating itself.

It is not too late for the United States to change tack and return to a good faith approach for working with China and the world.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi