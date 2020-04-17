US should stop blame game and work together with China

The coronavirus pandemic has arguably inflicted more damage to America than it has to China (Covid-19 a blow to Beijing's ambitions for global leadership, April 10).

While it is unfortunate that the virus was not contained early on, it remains possible to compare how different countries have responded to its ensuing global spread.

After alerting the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the first case of coronavirus on Dec 31, China implemented measures to contain the virus, including the first large-scale quarantine of an affected region. Indeed, in February, United States President Donald Trump went on record praising his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's crisis management.

China has since become the first country to lift its large-scale restrictions on internal movement.

America's handling of Covid-19, meanwhile, has done its global reputation no favours.

The pandemic has exposed the structural weaknesses of the American healthcare system, with significant consequences in lost lives and livelihoods. Mr Trump has explicitly refused to take responsibility, attempting to shift blame to China, his own Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, former president Barack Obama and even the WHO.

While American leaders play the blame game, more lives are being endangered.

None of this inspires confidence in the country that many expect to lead the free world.

Infectious diseases know no political boundaries. It is far more productive for the US and its allies to focus on saving lives and working together with China to find an effective vaccine.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi