US should accept the world as it is

Mr Ee Teck Ee, in his Forum letter, posed challenging, rhetorical questions about US-China ties that are difficult to answer fully and definitively (Some 'what if' questions about US-China ties; Aug 17).

But here are certain indisputable facts. America is a sworn anti-communist because it regards communism as an ideology that suppresses people's freedoms, which it values dearly. This is no doubt a major reason for US animosity towards China.

The United States guards freedoms so jealously that it punishes those it deems to pursue undemocratic practices, as seen in its actions on China and Hong Kong over the imposition of the national security law on the territory.

The superpower's goal is to contain and demonise the world's second-largest economy. Experts have also said that Beijing even suspects the US is seeking a regime change (From peaceful evolution to colour revolution to... regime change?, Aug 18).

The US' intention is evident in its attempt to form a global anti-Chinese alliance and make China an enemy of the world, even if that would aggravate matters.

But won't it be better to have China as a partner in the world order for the promotion of global peace and prosperity?

The US wants the world to adopt its brand of democracy. The trouble is, the great democratic country seems to have a narrow definition of democracy and is intolerant towards those who are not enamoured with democracy or who don't need it.

Founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew had something to say about this matter during an interview with Time magazine in May 1977, when Mr Jimmy Carter was US president, in response to Mr Carter's constant calls for democracy and human rights in the world.

Said Mr Lee: "President Carter should accept the world as it is - many different societies, cultures, stages of development. Now we hear that we have to be like you, or else we are not civilised."

This raises the question: Would the world have been better off if the US had heeded the advice?

Anthony Oei