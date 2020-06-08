US-China cooperation vital amid crisis but easier said than done

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's analysis of US and China relations in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic succinctly captures the ongoing but potentially detrimental rivalry between the major powers (US, China must not allow rivalry to poison cooperation: PM Lee, June 5).

It is always said, with great power comes great responsibility, and both the US and China face conflicting questions on who will lead the fight against the pandemic.

This stems from President Donald Trump's announcement that the US will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the unnecessary blame game on whether China is "knowingly responsible" for the virus outbreak.

The US' role in the world is undergoing an unprecedented shift. This can be attributed to its increasing tilt towards unilateralism, its initial complacency in combating the coronavirus, as well as its jagged response to the violence that erupted as a result of the unjust death of Mr George Floyd.

Traditional US allies have started to not view the US as their benchmark nor a leader in international relations.

As for China, public opinion towards it has become more negative amid the pandemic, according to surveys by Pew Research Centre. Such views have built up due to the US-China trade war, China's debt diplomacy, desire to spread its sphere of influence via the Belt and Road Initiative and cyber security concerns.

Many have used this pandemic as a time to express pent-up frustrations towards one another. Such debates have undoubtedly reignited tensions and criticisms, but are inevitable and, in fact, necessary to identify what has gone wrong and what can be done to swerve away from a collision course.

It is imperative to acknowledge that both powers have numerous flaws yet are indisputably recognised as the two major powers today. Their actions are extremely influential and shape how other countries act. Additionally, we need to connect the dots between domestic influences and their foreign policy choices, which are often complex and interlinked.

Although cooperation is vital amid this crisis, it is easier said than done. As PM Lee points out, a new world order and balance of power must be created against this background of uncomfortable but necessary great power coexistence.

Yen Zhi Yi