Understanding children's behaviour as a form of communication

A child's acceptable or unacceptable behaviour is a form of communication.

What information of intention and emotion are children sending to their parents? (How to not be a shouty parent, Feb 23)

What constitutes acceptable or unacceptable behaviour depends on parents' expectations and their intuitive list of criteria, most probably accumulated from their childhood experience of how their parents dealt with them.

Do parents communicate their expectations simply, explicitly and directly to their children? Or do they make assumptions that my "child ought to know that already"?

Families are encouraged to set explicit age-appropriate rules that spell out clearly to their children what is expected of them and why.

Do not play the guessing game with your children because they are generally impulsive, taking things literally and living in the moment.

They can at times be rigid and unreasonable because they are still struggling to understand how the social world of adults work. Angry parents can only further frighten and confuse the child.

The difference between "misbehaviour" and "mistaken behaviour" lies in acts of intentionality.

Misbehaviour is intentional, such as when a child knows that pushing a friend is unacceptable and yet still does it.

Mistaken behaviour is unintentional because the child is still learning - for example, he helps himself to a glass of water but accidentally spills it and breaks the glass.

We need parents who reflect on their own attitude and behaviour. Parents need to pause, observe and think whether they are the direct or indirect reason for their child's misbehaviour.

Most of the time, children misbehave for a reason. For example, because of unmet needs, such as having a lack of positive attention from their parents. It is good practice for parents to try to come around and see things from their children's perspective, because children's behaviours carry messages that sometimes parents can decode only by looking deeper.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)