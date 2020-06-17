Under 2% of population donate blood

We thank Mr Chan Ham Meng for his views (Get servicemen to donate blood, June 5).

To ensure blood safety in Singapore, we practise voluntary non-remunerated blood donation.

The non-remunerated blood donation system helps to safeguard against individuals who may be motivated to withhold important information regarding their medical histories and high-risk activities.

Voluntary non-remunerated blood donation also celebrates the value of altruism and helps to engender a gracious society.

Over the years, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has supported the National Blood Programme through organising in-camp mobile blood drives and group donations at the four blood banks.

We also partner Nexus, the central agency for National Education and Total Defence, to advocate blood donation, and engage national servicemen through outreach and education initiatives.

Many national servicemen have voluntarily stepped forward to give blood.

Last year, donors from the SAF, along with Ministry of Defence personnel, contributed more than 1,700 units of blood.

Beyond donating at blood drives organised by the SAF, national servicemen are encouraged to continue to do so regularly after that.

Today, only 1.8 per cent of Singapore's resident population donate blood, and only a third of this number do it more than twice a year. We encourage Singaporeans to view blood donation as a social responsibility.

If more people start young and make it a priority to donate regularly, we will be able to ensure a sufficient and sustainable supply of safe blood for Singapore.

Benjamin William

Secretary-General/CEO

Singapore Red Cross