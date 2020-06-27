Unclear why water bill for condo facilities is increasing

Published
7 min ago

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important that we conserve our water resources as much as possible - for washing our hands and for hygiene in general.

I live in a condominium with a swimming pool and a fish pond. The yearly water bill for the common facilities more than trebled from the 2016-2017 financial year to the 2017-2018 financial year, and the bill for the 2018-2019 financial year was about five times that of the 2016-2017 financial year.

Despite inquiries at the management council's last two annual general meetings, it is not clear to me how these increases came about and whether there is a problem that can be resolved.

I have written to and met representatives of national water agency PUB, but the situation remains unclear to me. I also wrote to my MP for help.

There are many condominiums in Singapore. I hope their management councils are not like mine, or water wastage would hit ridiculous levels nationwide.

Ng Tze Beng (Dr)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 27, 2020, with the headline 'Unclear why water bill for condo facilities is increasing'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content