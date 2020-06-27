Unclear why water bill for condo facilities is increasing

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important that we conserve our water resources as much as possible - for washing our hands and for hygiene in general.

I live in a condominium with a swimming pool and a fish pond. The yearly water bill for the common facilities more than trebled from the 2016-2017 financial year to the 2017-2018 financial year, and the bill for the 2018-2019 financial year was about five times that of the 2016-2017 financial year.

Despite inquiries at the management council's last two annual general meetings, it is not clear to me how these increases came about and whether there is a problem that can be resolved.

I have written to and met representatives of national water agency PUB, but the situation remains unclear to me. I also wrote to my MP for help.

There are many condominiums in Singapore. I hope their management councils are not like mine, or water wastage would hit ridiculous levels nationwide.

Ng Tze Beng (Dr)